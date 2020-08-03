2020 August 2 12:35

USCG sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Miami and Key West

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port has set port condition Zulu for the Ports of Miami and Key West due to the possibility of sustained tropical force winds greater than 39 mph from Hurricane Isaias that may arrive within 12 hours.



Effective at 8 a.m., Saturday, Port Everglades and the ports of Palm Beach and Fort Pierce are scheduled to be set to port condition Zulu.



Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum.



While port condition Zulu is in place no vessels may enter or transit within these ports without permission of the COTP. All vessel movements are prohibited at this time, and all ship-to-shore operations must cease until further notice.