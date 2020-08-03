  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 2 10:52

    Sea Machines partners with Maine Maritime Academy & MARAD to include intelligent vessel systems in curriculum

    Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous command and control systems for surface vessels, has partnered with Castine-based Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) and representatives of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD)’s Maritime Environmental and Technical Assistance (META) Program to bring valuable, hands-on education about autonomous marine systems into the MMA curriculum. The Academy will provide instruction to cadets using MMA’s 41-ft Coast Guard cutter-class workboat R/V Quickwater, which is being outfitted now with Sea Machines’ SM300 autonomous control system, and a shoreside command station located on campus. With education of the next generation of mariners being the primary focus of this partnership, the group will also demonstrate and document autonomous vessel technology’s ability to increase at-sea situational awareness, safety, energy efficiency, operational performance and the environmental impact thereof.

    MMA students will command and control the autonomous vessel in the Castine Harbor and surrounding areas from the shoreside station. While learning about autonomous systems and their impact on the future of the commercial marine industry, project managers and MMA students will measure the vessel’s emissions output to determine the precise efficiencies gained, documenting differences among various engines, equipment and sea states. During these hands-on trials, participants will collect additional data about the vessel’s situational awareness and operational performance, predictability and safety during missions.

    “The importance of this partnership extends beyond providing quantitative data for what we already know – that autonomous technology can be leveraged to improve vessels’ operational efficiency, productivity and predictability while reducing at-sea navigation incidents. This project is ultimately about preparing future merchant marine officers with the training and skills they will need to command the digital, data-driven commercial fleets of the 21st century. We also anticipate that this initiative will further accelerate the multi-user operational review and validation of human-in-the-loop autonomous systems,” said Sea Machines’ Michael G. Johnson, CEO. “MMA and MARAD have been tremendous partners and we look forward to working with them on this project and others like it in the future.”

    “The goal of this initiative is to expand Maine Maritime’s current research portfolio and to provide our students with the opportunity to gain education and training on new ‘smart vessel technology.’ The cutting edge technology will enhance students’ awareness of and use of such systems, which are quickly entering the maritime industry,” said MMA’s Jennifer Norwood, assistant professor, marine transportation. “In addition to supporting our students, we look forward to providing the META Program with the data it needs to understand how advanced marine technologies can impact maritime operations and sustainability.”

    About Sea Machines
    Headquartered in the global tech hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is the leader in pioneering autonomous control and advanced perception systems for the marine industries. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increases the safety, efficiency and performance of ships, workboats and other commercial vessels.

    About the Maritime Administration & META Program
    The United States Maritime Administration is an agency of the United States Department of Transportation. Its programs promote the use of waterborne transportation and its seamless integration with other segments of the transportation system, and the viability of the U.S. merchant marine. The Maritime Administration works in many areas involving ships and shipping, shipbuilding, port operations, vessel operations, national security, environment, and safety.

    The META program promotes the research, demonstration, and development of emerging technologies, practices, and processes that improve maritime industrial environmental sustainability. Through the META Program, MARAD partners with Federal, state, and local agencies, the maritime industry and academia, to develop and carry out projects that provide all stakeholders with useful information and insight on maritime environmental issues. Learn more here.

    About Maine Maritime Academy
    Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The job placement rate for MMA graduates regularly exceeds 90 percent within 90 days of graduation and the college is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations such as the Brookings Institution, Washington Monthly, Money Magazine, and U.S. News and World Report.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs
13:08 Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning
12:46 MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard
12:23 OHT wins contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
12:20 RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1
11:46 Eagle Bulk reports the successful resolution of security incident onboard vessel
11:10 Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base
09:48 Crude futures prices edge down
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 03
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 31

2020 August 2

16:03 Kirby Corporation announces 2Q, 2020 Results
15:31 Bollinger delivers second of three USCG FRCs to be home-ported in Guam
14:37 Dennis de Bruin appointed Managing Director of Commercial Shipping Europe
13:52 ABS supports global offshore wind development with updated guidance
12:35 USCG sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Miami and Key West
11:24 Tony Goldsmith announced as new head of marine at law firm Hill Dickinson as David Wareing steps down
10:52 Sea Machines partners with Maine Maritime Academy & MARAD to include intelligent vessel systems in curriculum

2020 August 1

14:21 U.S. appoints coordinator for the Arctic Region
13:14 CMA CGM announces GRR for Asia-West Africa trade
12:44 Polarcus awarded 3D project in Asia Pacific
11:31 Pacific Basin announces 2020 interim results
10:53 EBRD supports decarbonisation of energy sector in Cyprus

2020 July 31

18:26 Fincantieri BOD approves 1H 2020 results
18:07 Vostochnaya Verf to launch 03141-series first crab catcher in autumn 2020
17:36 Holland America Line changes name of newbuild to Iconic Rotterdam and designates it the new flagship
17:07 October Revolution Shipyard rolls out small seiner for a Kamchatka fishing company
17:06 Alfa Lift signs contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
16:44 Ship recycling in Bangladesh leaps forward with third phase of key project signed
16:05 Cox production diesel outboards make their way to North America
15:36 Port of Vancouver USA receives longest wind blades ever
14:42 USCG medevacs mariner 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas
13:44 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines service
13:39 Construction of A45-90.2 series passenger ship duo kicked off at SNSZ Shipyard
12:45 Petrotrans accepts delivery of third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
12:10 McNetiq launches new magnetic anchors for fall protection
11:09 CMA CGM announces rates from China to Middle East Gulf
10:00 DP World Komatipoort becomes the first dry port east of Gauteng
09:46 Baltic Dry Index as of July 30
09:32 Crude futures prices climb
09:08 EMSA and ECDC issue guidance in response to COVID-19 challenges
08:51 Bunker Market this morning, 31st July, 2020
08:46 Australia bans bulk carrier TW Hamburg for wage exploitation

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint