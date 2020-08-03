2020 August 1 14:21

U.S. appoints coordinator for the Arctic Region

The Department of State has appointed Jim DeHart as the U.S. Coordinator for the Arctic Region. Serving as the principal advisor to the Secretary and the Deputy Secretary on all Arctic matters, DeHart will lead and coordinate the Department’s policy-making and diplomatic engagement on Arctic-related issues to advance U.S. interests in the region related to safety and security, sustainable economic growth, and cooperation among Arctic States to support and strengthen the rules-based order in the region.



Mr. DeHart holds the rank of Minister Counselor and is a 28-year career member of the Senior Foreign Service. He most recently served as the Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements from 2019-2020, where he led the negotiation of status of forces, defense cooperation, and burden-sharing agreements worldwide. Mr. DeHart served previously as Deputy Chief of Mission in Oslo, Norway, with extended periods as Chargé d’Affaires. He brings significant experience in regional security, civilian-military cooperation, and international negotiations. A hallmark of his career has been close collaboration with U.S. allies and partners to advance our shared interests and values.



The United States plays a critical leadership role on Arctic issues within the international community and remains committed to ensuring a peaceful region where U.S. interests are safeguarded, the U.S. homeland is protected, and Arctic States work cooperatively to address shared challenges. The Department of State works across the federal government and with state and local government and Arctic indigenous communities to maintain U.S. leadership in the region to ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous future for all Arctic peoples. The appointment of Jim DeHart reaffirms the commitment of the United States to that mission.