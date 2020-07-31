2020 July 31 12:10

McNetiq launches new magnetic anchors for fall protection

The Rotterdam-based company McNetiq has developed new magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height. The magnetic anchors were developed in response to the growing demand for certified anchoring options in the industry, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



The use of magnetic anchors is also durable and cost effective because temporary anchor points do not need to be welded. The use of personal fall protection is mandatory in the event of a potential fall hazard of two metres and more. This magnetic anchor serves as workplace protection on workplaces constructed of steel that have no edge protection. The operator is connected to this magnetic anchor with a measured working line so that he can never go beyond the unsecured edge. This product complies with the set safety and certification requirements. Other areas of application are loading and unloading work on ship decks, construction and demolition work on drilling platforms, shipbuilding and maintenance, and working on cranes and windmills.



There are various fall protection systems in circulation, but no magnetic ones as yet. This new application is based on the so-called Controlock technology. McNetiq is the inventor of this patented technology, with which the breakout point and shear force of a magnetic anchor can be determined in advance. Complete certainty about the load-bearing capacity of the magnet is conditional for the safe realisation of temporary steel anchors in the industry using magnets. McNetiq previously developed the Controlock scaffolding anchor. This product is applied in industrial scaffolding construction and used in storage tanks, shipping, power plants, cranes, steel bridges and other steel construction projects.

McNetiq was founded following the invention of the Controlock technology in 2014 and collaborates with innovative partners in the Rotterdam port industrial area. In 2018, Rotterdam Port Fund took an interest in the company.