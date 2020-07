2020 July 31 11:09

CMA CGM announces rates from China to Middle East Gulf

CMA CGM has announced the following increase:

Effective July 15th, 2020 (B/L date):

Origin Range: From all China ports

Destination Range: To Middle East Gulf ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo

Amount: +USD 100 per TEU

Effective July 22nd, 2020 (B/L date):

Origin Range: From all China ports

Destination Range: To Middle East Gulf ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo

Amount: +USD 100 per TEU