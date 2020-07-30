  The version for the print

    Crude futures prices edge down

    As of July 30, 09:16 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price were trading 0.09% lower to settle at $ 44,05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.22% to close at $ 41,19 a barrel.

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint
12:15 Van Oord awarded contract to construct Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm
11:42 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Freshwater Bayou
11:05 Maersk Drilling invests in new technology to facilitate carbon-neutral drilling
10:54 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 29
09:02 Bunker Market this morning, July 30, 2020

2020 July 29

18:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19
18:07 The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal
18:06 The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany
17:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
17:13 Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes
17:08 Port of Seattle cancels RFP seeking partner for new cruise terminal
16:05 Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk
15:29 Contacts inked for survey and design works under the Belomorkanal hydraulic engineering installations rehabilitation project
14:32 Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet
13:12 Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year
13:01 ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040
12:12 Georgia Ports Authority sets tonnage record for FY2020
11:49 Milaha announced its financial results for the six months
11:47 The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the first port to become a member of the Hydrogen Council
11:21 Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada
10:29 Digitalization, big data, and new technologies are key in enabling the post-COVID recovery - IMO
10:21 Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory
09:51 New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27
08:54 Bunker Market this morning, July 29, 2020

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020