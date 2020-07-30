2020 July 30 09:46

Crude futures prices edge down

As of July 30, 09:16 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price were trading 0.09% lower to settle at $ 44,05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.22% to close at $ 41,19 a barrel.



On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.



On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.