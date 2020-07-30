  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 30 09:02

    Bunker Market this morning, July 30, 2020

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a steep drop in U.S. crude inventories, but another record day for coronavirus cases worldwide kept gains in check.

    Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled at $43.75 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 settled at $41.27 a barrel, gaining 23 cents, or 0.6%.

    U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 10.6 million barrels last week to 526 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, the largest drawdown since December.

    Net U.S. crude imports fell 1 million barrels per day to 1.9 million bpd, the EIA said.

    The fall in crude stocks was likely a result of supply cuts, agreed in April by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, finally being realized.

    “The expectation is that the OPEC cuts are going to lead to bigger draws in the United States and this could be the beginning of it,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

    A record number of new coronavirus infections were reported globally. In the United States, more then 150,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus - the most for any country - having risen by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.

    “The virus is spreading like wildfire across the Americas while Europe and Asia are displaying worrying signs of a second surge in cases,” said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM.

    Six U.S. states reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths and Texas cases passed the 400,000 mark.

    Attempts to provide relief amid the outbreak were in disarray after U.S. Republicans on Tuesday disagreed over their own plan for providing $1 trillion in new coronavirus aid. The U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to continue to help prop up the economy, providing some support to oil.
    Oil holds steady as virus concerns weigh on demand hopes.
    Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, restrained by concerns that surging coronavirus infections could jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand just as major oil producers are set to raise output.

    The most active Brent crude contract for October was up 4 cents or 0.1% at $44.13 a barrel at 0330 GMT. The September Brent contract, which is expiring on Friday, was unchanged at $43.75 a barrel in light trading.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down one cent at $41.26 a barrel.

    Both benchmark contracts rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the largest one-week fall in crude stocks since December.

    U.S. crude inventories fell by 10.6 million barrels in the week to July 24 to 526 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 357,000-barrel rise.

    However, U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, both rose against expectations for inventories to fall - highlighting the patchy nature of the recovery in fuel demand.

    “The market’s relative non-plussed reaction to the colossal beat on the EIA print was likely due to a report including a considerable fall in U.S. imports,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

    “The gasoline glut provides the poor eye candy in the report, which reinforces the fact this is not your typical U.S. driving season as the pandemic continues to ravage the U.S. sunbelt.”

    Prices were anchored on Thursday by demand concerns with a rise in COVID-19 infections raising the prospect for lockdowns to be reimposed.

    “As long as we’re recording new daily cases, the risk for oil demand is just too strong,” said Vivek Dhar, a commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

    Deaths from COVID-19 topped 150,000 in the United States on Wednesday, while Brazil, with the world’s second-worst outbreak, set new daily records of confirmed cases and deaths. New infections in Australia hit a record on Thursday.

    The potential hit to the demand rebound comes just as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to step up output in August, adding about 1.5 million barrels per day to global supply.

    Oil Future close 29th July, 2020

    Brent crude:

    $ 43.75 (+0.53) /brl

    FM delivery Sept

    Light crude (WTI):

    $ 41.27 (+0.23) /brl

    FM delivery Sept

    Gasoil ARA;

    $ 377.25 (+6.25) /mton

    FM delivery Aug

    NY Harbor Ulsd:

    $ 385.84 (+3.45) /mton

    FM delivery Aug

     

     

     

     

    Oil Futures trading at GMT 07.24; Brent: -$0.08, WTI: -$0.06.

    Oil Market closed upward based on relative big draw from U.S. crude inventories.  Demand concerns with a rise in COVID-19 is hampering the expected demand for oil.

    Expect bunker prices to increase, Fuel Oil +2-4 usd/mton, MGO +6 usd/mton and
    NY Harbor Ulsd +4 usd/mton.
    Trend: Expect the general bunker price trend irregular today. As long as we’re recording new daily cases COVID-19, the risk for oil demand is just too strong and oil prices is likely to drop.

    Note: Always start to predict today’s bunker prices in accordance to Oil Future differentials at closing the day before. – Don’t create bunker prices from current Oil Futures, due to too short trading period, also live and changing values every split second. Use the current live Oil Future prices only as a guidance for what can be expected forward like tomorrow.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint
12:15 Van Oord awarded contract to construct Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm
11:42 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Freshwater Bayou
11:05 Maersk Drilling invests in new technology to facilitate carbon-neutral drilling
10:54 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
09:46 Crude futures prices edge down
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 29
09:02 Bunker Market this morning, July 30, 2020

2020 July 29

18:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19
18:07 The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal
18:06 The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany
17:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
17:13 Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes
17:08 Port of Seattle cancels RFP seeking partner for new cruise terminal
16:05 Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk
15:29 Contacts inked for survey and design works under the Belomorkanal hydraulic engineering installations rehabilitation project
14:32 Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet
13:12 Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year
13:01 ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040
12:12 Georgia Ports Authority sets tonnage record for FY2020
11:49 Milaha announced its financial results for the six months
11:47 The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the first port to become a member of the Hydrogen Council
11:21 Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada
10:29 Digitalization, big data, and new technologies are key in enabling the post-COVID recovery - IMO
10:21 Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory
09:51 New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27
08:54 Bunker Market this morning, July 29, 2020

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:45 Brent Crude futures gain slightly
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020