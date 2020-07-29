2020 July 29 18:30

FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19

All FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19, which involves the application of strengthened hygiene and safety protocols in order to mitigate the risks of infection related to the pandemic, as well as against any other pathogen.

With the My Care Readiness Statement awarded by DNV GL, a leading organization in certification worldwide, FRS reassures passengers and crews of their robust health and safety protection on all active sailing routes across the Strait.

Specifically, the My Care Readiness Statement has been awarded to the Ceuta Jet ferry, which covers the Algeciras-Ceuta line for passengers and vehicles, and the vessels that cover the Algeciras-Tanger Med line for cargo transport: Kattegat, Tánger Express and Miramar Express.

The protection measures are applied to vessels as well as to offices and passenger boarding and transit areas, following a protocol in order to provide robust health and safety protection with greater requirements than those established by the authorities. As Ronny Moriana, the managing director of FRS Iberia, explained, “for us, strict compliance with the protocol is essential, because we have a strong responsibility to our on-board colleagues and our customers, which is why we strive to ensure these measures are present on every journey”.

Moriana explained that “FRS is the first Spanish shipping line with the My Care Readiness Statement for infection risk management on its vessels, following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”. He went on to highlight the “company’s commitment to protecting the health & safety of its passengers and crew”. Likewise, he emphasised the high standard required by this protocol, which is applied “on each and every departure of our vessels, day in, day out”. “The ‘My Care’ Readiness Statement is more than just a seal,” he concluded.

The My Care Readiness Assessment is based on hospital standards and management systems for protecting people, guaranteeing processes of improvement and continuous supervision, which can be adapted to all kinds of health and safety-related risks. With more than 70,000 certificates issued across the world, DNV GL work with companies across all sectors but particularly in the food and beverage, healthcare, automotive and aerospace sectors.

The new measures take into account the strengthening of cleaning and disinfection in all areas, placing hygiene stations with hydroalcoholic gels, modifying seating in order to maintain the safety distance, areas protected by screens for families or groups, contactless payment on board, and a movement circuit in order to maintain the safety distance.