  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 29 18:07

    The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal

    This morning the Contracting Committee of the Port Authority of Valencia met to find out about Baleària’s bid for the tender for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia and to start studying it, Port of Valencia said in its release. This infrastructure will be located between the Muelle de Poniente and the Muelle del Espigón del Turia, in the area previously occupied by the Unión Naval de Valencia shipyard, and which has approximately 100,000 m2. The concession will be granted for a period of 35 years, extendable to a maximum of 50 years.

    The shipping company Baleària, the only company that submitted a bid, plans to build and operate the new passenger terminal in the port of Valencia with a project that guarantees that 100% of the electrical energy required will be produced at the facilities themselves and will be of renewable origin: photovoltaic, wind, renewable hydrogen or biofuel. According to the project presented to the competition of the Port Authority of Valencia, the maritime station will operate with zero contaminating emissions and will bet on the circular economy. The new passenger terminal, destined for both regular ferry lines and cruise ships, has been designed to become a reference of sustainability in the environment of the port of Valencia and to generate added value to the seafront.

    Baleària, which aspires to be the concessionaire of the new passenger terminal, will invest over 37 million euros in the infrastructure, which will include some 63,000 square meters and 13,462 of concessional water on the former grounds of the Unión Naval de Levante (UNL), between the Poniente wharf and the Espigón del Turia wharf. The project prepared by Baleària calls for annual traffic of 370,000 passengers in the first five years of operation (which would begin in 2023), which would be around half a million in the following years, with annual growth of 2%, according to the shipping company’s conservative estimate. The company estimates that, during the life of the operation contract, the Port Authority of Valencia will collect around 70 million euros for the obligatory taxes on ships, passengers, and goods.

    The former UNL facilities will house the terminals for regular line passengers and cruise passengers, with separate and independent spaces and operations. Four ferry and cruise quays will be provided. A 215-meter central dock: with berths on both sides for ferries and a north and south dock for cruise ships. All will be prepared to accommodate ro-ro and ro-pax vessels. The new infrastructure of the Port of Valencia for international passenger traffic will have two esplanades of about 15,000 and 6,000 meters for pre-boarding from the south and west accesses. The project includes an Innovation and Eco-efficiency Centre and a space for cultural promotion.

    Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise operator, will oversee managing the cruises. It will be committed to a notable reduction in noise, as well as to recycling 100% of its waste in the biomethane plant to be built in that area, which will also digest ship and terminal waste to obtain biogas. This biofuel will feed a fleet of vehicles that will eventually be replaced by others that are electric, rechargeable at the supply points set up in the two car parks. There will be four times more recharging points than required by the regulations.

    The Baleària project includes the preservation of the heritage elements of this environment that stand out for their historical value, as determined by the Demetrio Ribes chair of industrial archaeology. In addition to the warehouses, two cranes will be preserved, the water tower and the slipways of the former UNL shipyards.

    The project also contemplates a training centre of the Baleària Business School (EdEB) with offers in different areas of the maritime sector and especially aimed at the Nazareth district, within an action plan to involve the main actors and interest groups.

    Baleària, which is the number one shipping company in the port of Valencia in terms of the volume of passengers, vehicles, and road freight, has been operating on the Turia quay since 2007 and actively participates in various environmental projects together with the port community, such as the Green C. Ports, the Loop-Ports Project, Security & Safety or the Linghive 2 vessels demand: green and smart links.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia, Baleària  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 29

18:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19
18:07 The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal
18:06 The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany
17:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
17:13 Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes
17:08 Port of Seattle cancels RFP seeking partner for new cruise terminal
16:05 Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk
15:29 Contacts inked for survey and design works under the Belomorkanal hydraulic engineering installations rehabilitation project
14:32 Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet
13:12 Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year
13:01 ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040
12:12 Georgia Ports Authority sets tonnage record for FY2020
11:49 Milaha announced its financial results for the six months
11:47 The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the first port to become a member of the Hydrogen Council
11:21 Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada
10:29 Digitalization, big data, and new technologies are key in enabling the post-COVID recovery - IMO
10:21 Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory
09:51 New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27
08:54 Bunker Market this morning, July 29, 2020

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:45 Brent Crude futures gain slightly
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020
17:47 Cost of second hand cruise ships in the global market plunged up to 10 times
17:26 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
17:06 The Longshoremen’s Union announces strike at the Port of Montreal
16:55 NIBULON to build patrol boats for Ukraine as part of Ukrainian - French contract
16:29 Busan Port Authority commissioned Hercuton to develop a sustainable logistics warehouse in the Port of Rotterdam
16:10 Russian-flagged fleet numbers 1,155 cargo ships with total deadweight of 7.7 million tonnes
15:14 DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea's Unico Logistics
14:36 Russian Fisherу Company announces H1 2020 operational results
14:08 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,265 in RF spot market
13:47 Vladimir Putin announces plans to strengthen RF Navy with hypersonic missiles
13:19 IAA PortNews offers photo release from Navy Day parade in Saint-Petersburg
12:33 Khersones Sailing Ship Cup held in Crimea
12:01 Ice-breaking LNG carrier makes first call at Japan
11:14 NCSP annouces results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting
11:12 MacGregor receives a further order to supply deck handling solutions for the US Naval Sea Systems Command’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships
10:35 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the Republic of Senegal