2020 July 29 18:58

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports in Asia) and until further notice but not beyond August 31st, 2020:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian base ports

Destination Range: To all Mediterranean base ports (areas mentioned above)

All outports in Asia and the Mediterranean will be subject to additional surcharges

Date of application: From August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice but not beyond August 31st, 2020