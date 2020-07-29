2020 July 29 17:13

Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes

Handling of cargo at Azov port based Blue Wave Terminal in January-June 2020 reached 286,000 tonnes of various cargoes, or a 41% growth as compared with the same period a year before, Blue Wave Shipping General Director Alexander Fadeev said.



There was a significant 43-percent drop in cargo throughput in the first half of 2019, and this year the volume is growing, but has not yet reached the numbers of 2018, Alexander Fadeev told PortNews regional correspondent.



This year, following the market trend, Blue Wave built and commissioned a silo for storage of 3,000 tonnes of grain.



Blue Wave Terminal is located on left coast of the Don River, one of the major rivers in the European part of Russia, at the center of international trade routes: North - South and Europe - Asia. The facility specialises in handling of nearly all types of cargo: grain, break-bulk, containers, hazardous and oversize cargo (except for liquid bulk), delivered to / from the terminal by waterborne, rail and road transport. Blue Wave Terminal encompasses ondock area of 6.2 ha, and 4.5 ha of near dock territory. The terminal operates 217-meter long No.16 berth and 156-meter No.17 berth. Blue Wave Terminal is capable of handling 900,000 tonnes of cargo a year.