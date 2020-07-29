2020 July 29 16:05

Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk

On 27th July 2020, Cai Mep International Terminal has successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk, deployed in service named America connecting US East Coast by 2M alliance (MSC and Maersk line), the company said in its release.



Those items belonging to GE POWER US are detailed steel engines of the Indeck Niles project’s air-filtration-equipment, which are exported to US through MSC – the second largest shipping line in the world. That such project cargoes have been manufacturing and exporting from Vietnam is much more meaningful in the trend of diversifying the manufacturing and supply chain away from China to countries like Vietnam.

Since the beginning of operations, CMIT has successfully loaded & discharged many high value project shipments, such as yacht, airplane fuselage, solar turbine, engines…with average weight up to 99 tonnes so far. Combining with the advantage of accommodating the biggest container vessels, CMIT is contributing considerably in enhancing logistics effectiveness for global project investors.