2020 July 29 14:32

Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet

An official keel laying ceremony for the last in a series of four Karakurt class missile corvettes (Project 22800) for Navy’s Pacific Fleet was held July 29 at Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard, part of USC), the Eastern Military District press office said. The corvette was named "Pavlovsk".

Designed at Central Marine Design Bureau Almaz, the Karakurt corvettes of 800-tonne displacement of Rank 3 are intended for littoral zone ships for missions in 2,500 nm zone, including combat operations in the short range zone and humanitarian relief missions. Armament: a 76.2 mm AK-176MA automatic dual-purpose gun, a pair of AK-630M gun-based CIWS, and Pantsir-M, a version of the Pantsir surface-to-air missile system.

Key particulars: LOA: 67 m; Breadth: 11 m; Draft: 4 m; Diesel electric propulsion; Maximum speed: 30 knots; Cruising range: 2500 miles; Endurance: 15 days.

Previously, Amur Shipyard laid down the series “Rzhev", "Udomlya" and "Ussuriisk". The ships are expected to be commissioned and enter service with Pacific Fleet after 2020.

Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory based Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard) was founded in 1936 and today is a leading shipbuilding company in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard can build warships and commercial vessels with displacement of up to 25,000 tonnes.