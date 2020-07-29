2020 July 29 13:01

ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040

On July 28, 2020, an official launching ceremony was held at Bor, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast based Nizhny Novgorod Motor Vessel Yard (ZNT Yard) for a multitask boat of Project 23040 (Hull Number 1123), the shipbuilding company said.

The vessel’s namesake is Pavel Simonov, the first head of the department for wreck removal in the North Sea and Murmansk region.

The Pavel Simonov is yet another boat in a series of dive support / salvage vessels ordered by the Ministry of Defense for Russian Navy. The 23040-series salvage and diving support vessels have proved their capabilities as part of the Northern, Pacific, Baltic fleets and the Caspian Flotilla.

The Project 23040 boat was designed for diving support of underwater works at depths of up to 60 m at sea state No 3 of BS (gentle breeze); to perform diving operations by two divers simultaneously with air consumption of up to 120 l/min at a depth of 60 m on the seabed for 60 minutes; availability of decompression. The vessel can assist in emergency rescue operations, in hydraulic and salvage operations; inspection of harbor seabed, inspection of ship wrecks and other structures.

Besides, the boat has fire fighting capabilities for extinguishing the fire on Navy’s vessels, floating and coastal facilities of total height of up to 30 m, for pumping water from stricken ships; for underwater search and inspection using unmannded ROV; for search of wrecks at depths up to 150 m, using a towed sonar; for man overboard search / rescue using thermal night vision systems; for the supply of power to stricken vessels.

Vessel general characteristics:

LOA – 28.09 m, breadth overall – 5.56 m, depth – 3.4 m, mean draft – 1.5 m, full displacement – about 118 tonnes, propulsion system: main 2x441kW engine and 2x80 diesel generator and an emergency 20kW DG, operational speed – about 13.7±0.3 knots, complement – 3 crew members and 5 divers.



Nizhny Novgorod Motor Vessel Yard (ZNT Yard), based in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, was founded in 1911.The shipbuilding firm with its in-house design bureau specializes in the construction of supply and auxiliary fleet, harbour equipment and marine engines and provides a broad range of services.