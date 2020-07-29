2020 July 29 13:12

Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year

The Port of Mackay has recorded its second-best results for financial year trade throughput after breaking through three million tonnes, despite the global economic impact of COVID-19, the company said in its release.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey made the announcement, with the port recording 3.17 million throughput tonnes in 2019-20, supporting jobs and industry in the region.



Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said generations of Mackay locals have worked at the port, and the latest trade numbers reaffirm why the Palaszczuk Government is committed to keeping the port in public hands.



Mrs Gilbert said in particular, it was another encouraging year for break bulk cargo at Mackay with strong appeal for agricultural and mining-related cargo, machinery and project infrastructure.



The 3.17 million tonnes is just shy of the 2012-13 record of 3.29 million tonnes. For petroleum, it was a record high year, with 1.67 million tonnes (two billion litres) of fuel trade facilitated through the port.

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) CEO Nicolas Fertin said the Port of Mackay’s results are extremely positive in light of the challenges to the supply chain from Covid-19.



Other commodities exported through the Port of Mackay include sugar (raw and refined), grain, ethanol, magnetite, fertiliser, scrap metal and tallow.



The 2400m2 laydown and dual washdown facility will extend the original footprint operated by Northern Stevedoring Services (NSS) to assist the washing down and storage of imported goods subject to biosecurity controls.



The trucks, previously utilised in the Bowen Basin, will be shipped domestically to be re-deployed in Western Australia.