2020 July 29 11:21

Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada

Aker Solutions has secured a five-year contract extension from ExxonMobil Canada Properties for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland, the company said in its release.

The contract is an extension for a 5-year period, starting in the summer of 2020. Aker Solutions has provided EPC services to Hebron since 2015. The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ premises in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aker Solutions estimates the contract value to be NOK 1.4 billion, which will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2020.