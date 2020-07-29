2020 July 29 10:21

Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory

Ekranoplanes Association ORION LLC plans to launch the serial production of ekranoplanes, or ground effect vehicles (GEV) in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, said Russia’s ANO Far East Investment and Export Agency (the Agency) that will attract investments and support the GEV exports.



Currently, ORION is considering the creation of an ORION-20M class ekranoplane for 50 passengers, trial of the class vessel and certification with the subsequent serial production (up to 15 units annually), as well as the ekranoplanes commercial operation on routes in the Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. If the project will be successful, ORION plans export of ekranoplanes in the future.



To launch and manage the ORION-20M project a dedicated company will be created. The Agency plans talks with the Far East based financial institutions to receive funding.



Ekranoplanes Association ORION LLC was founded in 2002. ORION specializes in R&D in ekranoplanes and ground effect vehicles segment; production and supply of in-house designed ekranoplanes and GEVs. The company has built six twin-engine ORION-14 class ekranoplanes for Russian border services. The company signed a contract for supply of six GEVs to Iran. Three vessels of the series have been delivered to the customer. A prototype of the twin-engine ORION-20 class ekranoplan has taken part in the exercises conducted by the Ministry of Emergencies to respond to woods fires and emergencies.