2020 July 29 09:51

New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port owner and operator, announced it has successfully embedded drone technology into its asset management practices and policies, following an 18 month program. It utilised PwC’s specialist drone digital transformation team to support drone adoption and transformation in asset management, while Aerodyne Group, a DT3 (Drone Tech, Data Tech and Digital Transformation) solutions provider, was selected as ABP’s drone service provider, bringing its extensive experience and world-class technology to bear.

ABP’s 21 ports and rail freight terminals around Britain offer unparalleled marine, road and rail access to domestic and international markets, and include 87km of quay and 1.4 million sqm of covered storage.

Development in the past 6 months have been focused on extensive site testing with Aerodyne across 8 locations in the UK. Analysis and data collection from the flights has demonstrated considerable cost saving and benefits; operations were safer, 25% more cost effective; and took 55% less time compared to traditional methods for selected assets.

In parallel, ABP worked with Aerodyne and PwC to build a cutting-edge drone visual asset management system which enables its teams to view asset condition dashboards, asset management information and build inspection reports, with only a browser required to access.

ABP’s next project is the development of an in-house drone capability to complement the Aerodyne solutions and it has just retained PwC’s specialist drone team to assist with this critical implementation.



About PWC

At PwC, the purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 157 countries with over 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.



About Aerodyne

Aerodyne Group is a DT3 (Drone Tech, Data Tech and Digital Transformation) solutions provider of drone-based enterprise solutions, and a pioneer in the use of AI as an enabling technology for large-scale data operations, analytics and process optimization. Aerodyne’s team of over 400 drone professionals operates on an unprecedented level in the UAS services sector, having managed more than 300,000 infrastructure assets with 110,000 flight operations and surveyed in excess of 100,000 km of power infrastructure across 25 countries globally.

Aerodyne is ranked third in the world by Drone Industry Insights (DII) in its ‘2019 Top 10 Drone Service Providers’; was named Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Asia Pacific UAV Services Company of 2019’; and a recipient of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Malaysia’s ‘Industry Excellence Gold Award 2019’.