2020 July 28 18:37

Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman

The British Ports Association has announced that Stuart Cresswell, Port Manager at ABP’s Ayr and Troon, has been elected as chairman of the Scottish Ports Group, the industry forum for ports and harbours in Scotland. The ports industry has kept the country supplied during the Coronavirus pandemic but it has some asks of the Scottish Government to aid the recovery.



Along with his role as Port Manager at ABP’s Ports of Ayr and Troon Stuart is also a current director of the Scottish Chamber of Commerce, ex-President of the Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce and of the Scotland’s well-known timberLINK shipping service which is this year celebrating 20 years of successful operation on the Clyde.

The Scottish Ports Group represents the views of this important and dynamic sector, which is a major contributor to the success of the Scottish economy. Coordinated by the British Ports Association, it holds regular meetings with the Scottish Government and other key decision-makers. The Group represents all the major ports in Scotland, as well as numerous smaller harbours.