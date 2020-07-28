2020 July 28 16:40

ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has signed the concession contract with the Port Autonome de Kribi (PAK) for the development, operation and maintenance of the Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT) in Cameroon.

With the signing of the contract, KMT, a subsidiary of ICTSI, is now the official concessionaire of the multipurpose terminal for the next 25 years.

At the signing ceremony in the Southern region of Cameroon, Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI Senior Vice President and Regional Head for Europe, Middle East and Africa, thanked the Government of Cameroon and PAK for placing their trust in ICTSI. He added: “ICTSI is very proud to partner with Cameroon and the Port of Kribi in the operation and development of the Kribi Multipurpose Terminal.

KMT is a newly built deep-water port located 150 kilometers south of Douala. Phase 1 consists of 265 + 63 meters of berth and a 10-hectare yard. Phase 2 will include an additional 350 meters of berth and 23 hectares of yard. Kribi port is surrounded by the Kribi Industrial Area, a 262 square-kilometer zone destined to accommodate new industrial and logistical developments supporting the growing Cameroonian economy.

KMT is purposely built to handle multipurpose shipping services including roro, project and heavy lift cargo, forestry products, dry bulk and other general cargoes, and to offer support services to the oil and gas industry. KMT provides 16 meters of deep water access and is equipped with state-of-the-art handling equipment including two mobile harbor cranes, providing an annual capacity of 1.5 million tons. KMT is capable of accommodating the largest vessels plying the waters today.



ICTSI will further invest in KMT's infrastructure and superstructure, and by 2024 the port will double in size. The expansion will include additional modern handling equipment, storage facilities and modern IT platforms.