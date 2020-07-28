  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 28 15:23

    Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman

    The Board of Directors of Lotos Shipyard JSC (Shipyard Lotos, based in Narimanov, Astrakhan Region) at its meeting July 27, 2020 elected Alexey Seleznev as Chairman of the Board, the company said.

    The shareholders of Shipyard Lotos at the annual general meeting of shareholders held July 8, 2020 elected the Board of Directors of the shipbuilding company as follows: Irina Grabovskaya; Alexey Seleznev; Ilya Kosygin; Taras Lipnitsky; Alexander Neugebauer.

    Shipyard Lotos is an anchor resident of the special economic zone in the Astrakhan Region. It specializes in building ships of mixed river/sea navigation. The Shipyard Lotos, one of the largest companies of the Astrakhan Region and Russia's Southern region, has built different vessels since 1990. The shipyard’s facilities can accommodate vessels of up to 6,000 tonnes and up to 140 meters. Lotos is experienced in construction non-self-propelled barges and pontoons for shipping companies operating in the Volga-Caspian Basin. The shipyard with qualified personnel and technical capabilities has certificates of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Russian River Register, GL, Rostechnadzor.

2020 July 28

2020 July 27

2020 July 26

2020 July 25

