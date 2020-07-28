  The version for the print

    Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513

    On 8 th of July, Damen Shipyards Group was awarded a contract by the Port of Antwerp to deliver two RSD Tugs 2513 after an intensive tender process, the company said in its release. After a legal stand-still period of fifteen days, the award became final. The vessels are part of Damen’s Next Generation Tugs series and are built with the latest technologies in regards to safety, sustainability, efficiency and reliability.

    The Next Generation Tugs combine elements of Damen’s proven track record in tugs with state-of-the- art innovations leading towards a most efficient vessel; the RSD Tug 2513 produces considerably lower emissions than an equivalent tug. Examples include Damen Safety Glass – shatterproof glazing similar to that used in cars – and a highly ergonomic human machine interface (HMI).

    The RSD Tug 2513 is a dedicated ship-handling tug both compact and – with 70 tonnes bollard pull – powerful. It has two bows, which means optimal performance in both bow and stern assisting operations. As a result of the always bow first approach, Damen has been able to incorporate a higher freeboard than would usually be possible on a tug of this size – meaning no water on deck, improved seakeeping and increased safety. Both Damen and the Port of Antwerp have a focus on sustainability and innovation.

    These ambitions became apparent in this tender. For example, the Port of Antwerp selected to have the vessels fitted with Damen’s in-house developed, fully certified Marine NO X reduction system, making them IMO Tier III compliant. The Port of Antwerp has also selected to have the vessels outfitted with FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities. Damen offers numerous options for its vessels; in this way the shipbuilder is able to deliver standardised, proven vessels, tailored to the individual requirements of its clients.

    “We attach great importance to creating a sustainable port”, Celine Audenaerdt, technical manager Port of Antwerp said. “In our role as operators we wish to set a good example by investing in greening our fleet. We are systematically replacing our tugs by modern type, more environmentally friendly tugs. Buying the two Damen tugs fits in this framework. The new tugs have more fuel-efficient engines and a more efficient propulsion, which significantly reduces fuel consumption. In addition, we are developing two new prototypes for hydrogen and methanol propulsion.”

    “We are very proud to deliver the first Damen tugs – and also the first azimuth driven tugs – to the Port of Antwerp to match their sustainable and operational ambitions. I must also congratulate to Port of Antwerp team with their continuous focus on lowering emissions and their courage to invest in the latest technologies,” says Vincent Maes Damen area sales manager Benelux. “It is a pleasure to work with such a Customer.” 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 11,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.

    Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts.

    For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

