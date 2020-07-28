-
2020 July 28 13:15
CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
CMA CGM has announced the following General Rate Restoration :
Effective August 15th, 2020 (B/L date):
From Asia including China, Taiwan, South Korea, South East Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka (Japan excluded)
To Kenya, Tanzania & Mozambique
All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk
Quantum: USD 200/TEU0 Links
