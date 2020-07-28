  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 28 13:15

    CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa

    CMA CGM has announced the following General Rate Restoration :
    Effective August 15th, 2020 (B/L date):
    From Asia including China, Taiwan, South Korea, South East Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka (Japan excluded)
    To Kenya, Tanzania & Mozambique
    All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk
    Quantum: USD 200/TEU

  RSS   Subscription

