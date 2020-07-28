2020 July 28 13:15

CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa

CMA CGM has announced the following General Rate Restoration :

Effective August 15th, 2020 (B/L date):

From Asia including China, Taiwan, South Korea, South East Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka (Japan excluded)

To Kenya, Tanzania & Mozambique

All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk

Quantum: USD 200/TEU