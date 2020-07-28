  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 28 11:35

    MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with five international partners today, to develop and adopt common data standards and Application Programming Interface (API) specifications, which will facilitate data exchange for port and maritime services transactions. These partners are CargoSmart (solution provider for the Global Shipping Business Network), GTD Solutions (representing TradeLens), GeTS and PSA International (jointly representing CALISTA), and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. The signing was witnessed by MPA’s Chairman, Mr Niam Chiang Meng and the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s Secretary-General, Mr Kitack Lim.

    The MoU to drive interoperability is timely as port authorities have developed or are developing maritime single windows to implement IMO’s Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic to facilitate the electronic exchange of information for port clearance. This collaboration will also support MPA’s digitalOCEANSTM initiative, where individual data platforms of port authorities, port operators, shipping lines, logistics companies and platform providers can exchange data and interoperate through a common set of APIs. MPA and its partners will also hold a series of technical workshops to design, test and publish the API specifications.

    Mr Niam said, “The maritime sector is a global business. Different players in the maritime ecosystem are pursuing digitalisation at varying paces. To truly reap the benefits of effective information exchange, we need to move beyond digitising single nodes in the maritime supply chain. MPA and our partners have taken the first step with this MoU. We hope that more will join us in linking up ships, port authorities and platform providers into a seamless digitalOCEANSTM to facilitate port-to-ship connectivity and efficient trade transactions across the globe.”

    The MoU was signed at the Maritime Perspectives Series Prologue: Digital Connectivity & Data Standards, the first webinar organised by MPA under the Maritime Perspectives series. The series, comprising four webinars to be conducted from 28 July to 8 October 2020, will bring together experts and industry leaders to share insights on digitalisation, decarbonisation and trade in the new normal post COVID-19.  Mr Lim delivered the keynote speech at the webinar to an audience of more than 250 from the port, shipping and technology sectors.

    Mr Niam said, “COVID-19 has exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains on a scale never seen before. As the backbone of global trade, the maritime sector has to evolve to meet the challenges of a new normal economy. Digitalisation, decarbonisation and adaptation to new global trade order are issues that have to be addressed by the industry.  We hope the Maritime Perspectives series will be a useful platform to gather insights on these issues, exchange ideas and pave the way for collaborative solutions”.

    About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)
    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower development.

Другие новости по темам: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:45 Brent Crude futures gain slightly
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020
17:47 Cost of second hand cruise ships in the global market plunged up to 10 times
17:26 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
17:06 The Longshoremen’s Union announces strike at the Port of Montreal
16:55 NIBULON to build patrol boats for Ukraine as part of Ukrainian - French contract
16:29 Busan Port Authority commissioned Hercuton to develop a sustainable logistics warehouse in the Port of Rotterdam
16:10 Russian-flagged fleet numbers 1,155 cargo ships with total deadweight of 7.7 million tonnes
15:14 DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea's Unico Logistics
14:36 Russian Fisherу Company announces H1 2020 operational results
14:08 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,265 in RF spot market
13:47 Vladimir Putin announces plans to strengthen RF Navy with hypersonic missiles
13:19 IAA PortNews offers photo release from Navy Day parade in Saint-Petersburg
12:33 Khersones Sailing Ship Cup held in Crimea
12:01 Ice-breaking LNG carrier makes first call at Japan
11:14 NCSP annouces results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting
11:12 MacGregor receives a further order to supply deck handling solutions for the US Naval Sea Systems Command’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships
10:35 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the Republic of Senegal
10:09 Abu Dhabi Ports assigned as the primary custodian of all of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and marine ecosystems
09:50 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.6% YoY to 6.75 billion tonnes
09:36 Bunker Market this morning, 27 July, 2020
09:32 Navigate offers Unifeeder’s customers a great insight into its extensive coverage between Rotterdam and the rest of Europe
09:21 Oil prices start declining
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of July 24

2020 July 26

16:05 Amphibious assault ship Tripoli sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:42 U.S. Department of Transportation announces $47.5 million in grant awards to select projects nationwide to improve passenger ferry service
14:28 Torqeedo provides hybrid-electric propulsion systems for XOCEAN's crewless vessels
13:25 Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence and transform supply chain industry
13:19 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
12:43 C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland
11:06 Princess Cruises extends pause of select global ship operations until December 15

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled