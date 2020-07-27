2020 July 27 18:21

United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea

The ship is to carry 160 cars and 35 knots

United Shipbuilding Corporation is going to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea, Alexei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are currently working on a ferry that would cross the Caspian Sea from east to west. So far, what we have is 160 cars and 35 knots”, said Alexei Rakhmanov adding that this is all a matter of cost.

Read more about about the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov >>>>