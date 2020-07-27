  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 27 18:21

    United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea

    The ship is to carry 160 cars and 35 knots

    United Shipbuilding Corporation is going to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea, Alexei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    “We are currently working on a ferry that would cross the Caspian Sea from east to west. So far, what we have is 160 cars and 35 knots”, said Alexei Rakhmanov adding that this is all a matter of cost.

    Read more about about the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov >>>> 

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020
17:47 Cost of second hand cruise ships in the global market plunged up to 10 times
17:26 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
17:06 The Longshoremen’s Union announces strike at the Port of Montreal
16:55 NIBULON to build patrol boats for Ukraine as part of Ukrainian - French contract
16:29 Busan Port Authority commissioned Hercuton to develop a sustainable logistics warehouse in the Port of Rotterdam
16:10 Russian-flagged fleet numbers 1,155 cargo ships with total deadweight of 7.7 million tonnes
15:14 DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea's Unico Logistics
14:36 Russian Fisherу Company announces H1 2020 operational results
14:08 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,265 in RF spot market
13:47 Vladimir Putin announces plans to strengthen RF Navy with hypersonic missiles
13:19 IAA PortNews offers photo release from Navy Day parade in Saint-Petersburg
12:33 Khersones Sailing Ship Cup held in Crimea
12:01 Ice-breaking LNG carrier makes first call at Japan
11:14 NCSP annouces results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting
11:12 MacGregor receives a further order to supply deck handling solutions for the US Naval Sea Systems Command’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships
10:35 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the Republic of Senegal
10:09 Abu Dhabi Ports assigned as the primary custodian of all of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and marine ecosystems
09:50 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.6% YoY to 6.75 billion tonnes
09:36 Bunker Market this morning, 27 July, 2020
09:32 Navigate offers Unifeeder’s customers a great insight into its extensive coverage between Rotterdam and the rest of Europe
09:21 Oil prices start declining
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of July 24

2020 July 26

16:05 Amphibious assault ship Tripoli sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:42 U.S. Department of Transportation announces $47.5 million in grant awards to select projects nationwide to improve passenger ferry service
14:28 Torqeedo provides hybrid-electric propulsion systems for XOCEAN's crewless vessels
13:25 Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence and transform supply chain industry
13:19 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
12:43 C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland
11:06 Princess Cruises extends pause of select global ship operations until December 15

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled
17:12 APSEZ becomes the first Indian port to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative
17:06 Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev
16:57 CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
16:42 Steps towards increased maritime security and economic growth in Kenya
16:13 The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship
15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59