2020 July 27 17:47

Cost of second hand cruise ships in the global market plunged up to 10 times

Cruise liners built in 1990-2005 can be acquired for 10%-15% of their pre-crisis price

The cost of second hand cruise ships in the global market has plunged up to 10 times, say brokers interviewed by IAA PortNews. Cruise liners built in 1990-2005 can be acquired for $10-15 million. The fall of prices should be attributed to an unprecedented slump in cruise industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

