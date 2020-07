2020 July 27 17:06

The Longshoremen’s Union announces strike at the Port of Montreal

The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) has advised that the Longshoremen’s Union has filed a 72 hour notice of a strike commencing, Hapag-Lloyd said in its release.



This strike affects all terminal operations at the Port of Montreal, except for the Oceanex service to Newfoundland and Labrador and grain operations.