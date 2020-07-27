2020 July 27 16:29

Busan Port Authority commissioned Hercuton to develop a sustainable logistics warehouse in the Port of Rotterdam

Busan Port Authority has commissioned Hercuton to develop a sustainable logistics warehouse of 30,000 square metres on the Maasvlakte West Distribution Park in the Port of Rotterdam. This warehouse is expected to be completed in the second part of 2021. Samsung SDS will then be responsible for the operation and management, the company said in its release.



Hercuton is responsible for the sustainable design at Breeam Outstanding level and the final construction. Hercuton has considerable experience in the development and realisation of logistics real estate in the Netherlands and also in the Rotterdam region.

A year ago, the Busan Port Authority and the Port of Rotterdam Authority signed a contract for the issue of a five-hectare site at the Maasvlakte West Distribution Park. This made the South Korean port authority the launching customer for this business area.