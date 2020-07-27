2020 July 27 14:36

Russian Fisherу Company announces H1 2020 operational results

Russian Fisherу Company (RFC) says it exceeded the planned catch and production targets in the first half of 2020.

The catch amounted to 191.6 thousand tons, which exceeded the H1 2019 indicator by 2%. 127 thousand tons of products were produced, which is 4% more than in the same period last year. In particular, the company 10% increase in the output of high-margin products of deep processing - Pollock fillets.

“Despite the difficult economic situation in the world caused by the epidemic of a new coronavirus infection, the Russian Fishery Company ensures a high level of harvesting, production and shipment of products,” commented Viktor Litvinenko, Director General of the RFC.

In the first half of the year, the RFC retained its traditional sales markets - in particular, the markets of China and Korea, as well as the domestic market. In addition, the company expanded its sales geography by supplying Pollock fillets to Singapore and Pollock HG (headless) to Poland.

For 6 months, the company has mastered about 70% of the Pollock fishing quota - the main fishing object of the RFC. The volume of the catch quota for this type of fishing objects in 2020 is 282.4 thousand tons. According to this indicator, the company is one of the world leaders.