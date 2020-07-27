2020 July 27 14:08

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,265 in RF spot market

Between July 20 and July 24, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 36 against the previous week to RUB 10,265 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – climbed by RUB 43 to RUB 11,020, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 307 to RUB 8,778, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 9,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 40 to RUB 10,957, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 250 to RUB 16,710.