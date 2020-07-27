2020 July 27 13:47

Vladimir Putin announces plans to strengthen RF Navy with hypersonic missiles

The Tsirkon missile tests are successfully nearing completion

RF Navy is to get unique hypersonic missiles, Interfax cites Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on 26 July 2020.

“The Navy’s unique advantages and an increase in its military capabilities will be achieved through the broad implementation of state-of-the-art digital technologies and hypersonic attack systems, the likes of which know no analogues in the world, in addition to unmanned submersible vehicles, all owing to very efficiently utilized defence resources”, the President said at the Main Naval Parade in Saint-Petersburg.

As RF Defence Ministry told Interfax, the Tsirkon missile tests are successfully nearing completion.

When delivering the Address to the Federal Assembly in February 2019, the President of Russia said that Tsirkon is hypersonic missile that can reach speeds of approximately Mach 9 and strike a target more than 1,000 km away both under water and on the ground.

The Tsirkon missile developed by NPO Mashinostroyenia (a company of Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC) is intended for nuclear-powered submarines and surface ships.

