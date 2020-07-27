2020 July 27 13:19

IAA PortNews offers photo release from Navy Day parade in Saint-Petersburg

The Main Naval Parade has been held in Saint-Petersburg

The Main Naval Parade dedicated to the Day of the Russian Navy was held in the water area of the Gulf of Finland and the Neva river with participation of Russian President.

President Vladimir Putin boarded a motorboat to inspect the parade and greet the crews of warships.

IAA PortNews correspondents were watching the parade from Krasin icebreaker. The Agency is grateful to Olga Podshuveit, Director of the Global Ocean Museum’s Saint-Petersburg branch, for the opportunity.

Photo release >>>>