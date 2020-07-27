2020 July 27 12:33

Khersones Sailing Ship Cup held in Crimea

The yacht regatta "Khersones Sailing Ship Cup" was held from July 18 to 19 at Cape Tarkhankut, as a part of the "EXTREME Crimea 2020" festival, which becomes more and more important for fans of extreme sports and modern music every year, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Usually the yacht regatta is held every year in Sevastopol and Yalta, but this year it was held on Tarkhankut, where the festival takes place, for the first time.

The symbol of this regatta, which was attended by 15 cruising yachts from Taganrog, Novorossiysk and Sevastopol, is the famous Khersones sailing ship of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Crimean branch, which arrived at the regatta venue from the Sevastopol seaport.

The regatta traditionally gathers yachtsmen of different age categories – among them children and youngsters in the Optimist class, young people and adults in the cruising yacht class.

The captain of the Khersones sailing ship, Alexander Onishchenko welcomed all the regatta participants and wished them success and fair wind.

Competitions began with a traditional sailboat parade. The yachts proceeded on the starboard side of the Khersones sailing ship, standing on the Karadzhinsky Bay raid, thereby welcoming the crew of the legendary sailing ship.

The race route ran along the coast of Karadzhinsky Bay. The Khersones sailing ship, from which a signal to the start of the regatta was given, became the principal point and some kind of turning point of the race route.

In accordance with the results of two days of the competition, the winners received the Cup of the Khersones sailing ship, the top prize of the yacht regatta, as well as cash prizes from the organizers of this wonderful sports event.