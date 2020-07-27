2020 July 27 11:14

NCSP annouces results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting

NCSP Group announces the decisions made at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting and the publication of the Company's Annual Report.

At the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on July 17, 2020 in absentia, the Company's annual report, annual accounting (financial) statements and profit distribution were approved. In particular, it was approved to distribute the net profit generated in 2019 in the amount of RUB 58,974,764,631 (fifty-eight billion nine hundred seventy-four million seven hundred sixty-four thousand six hundred and thirty one) and 61 kopecks as follows:

To allocate the net profit in the amount of RUB 26,000,750,790 (twenty-six billion seven hundred fifty thousand seven hundred ninety) to the payment of dividends.

On the amount of dividends, term and form of their payment based on the results of work for 2019 and the establishment of date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends are determined:

· To pay dividends by the results of 2019 in monetary terms in the amount of RUB 26,000,750,790 (twenty-six billion seven hundred and fifty thousand seven hundred and ninety) and 00 kopecks.

· To determine the amount of dividend per share as RUB 1.35.

· To set the date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends are determined as July 28, 2020.

· Payment of dividends:

– To the registered nominal holder and trustee who is a professional player of the security market within the period from July 28, 2020 to August 10, 2020 inclusive.

– To other persons from the shareholder register within the period from July 28, 2020 to August 31, 2020 inclusive.

On payment of remuneration for work on the Board of Directors to Board members: non-civil servants, in the amount established by the Company's internal documents:

To pay remuneration for work on the Board of Directors to Board members: non-civil servants, in accordance with the Regulations on Remuneration and Reimbursement Paid to Board Members of the Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, approved on December 25, 2017 by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC NCSP

On payment of remuneration for work in the Revision Commission to members of the Revision Commission: non-civil servants, in the amount established by the Company's internal documents:

To pay members of the Revision Commission who are non-civil servants remuneration for their work in the Revision Commission in the amount of RUB 12,000 (twelve thousand).

Election of the Company's Board members: To elect to the Company's Board of Directors the following persons: Vadim Yakovenko; Sergey Kireev; Maksim Grishanin; Rashid Sharipov; Vyacheslav Skvortsov; Sergey Andronov.

Election of members of the Company's Revision Commission: To elect to the Company's Revision Commission the following persons: Nikita Kozhemyakin; Viktor Borodaenko; Sergey Serdyuk; Natalya Shepel.

Approval of the Company's auditor: To approve JSC PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's auditor for 2020.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 2018 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.