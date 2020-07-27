2020 July 27 11:12

MacGregor receives a further order to supply deck handling solutions for the US Naval Sea Systems Command’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide deck handling solutions to two T-ATS class vessels to be built at Gulf Island Shipyards LLC, a subsidiary of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc., the company said in its release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s second quarter order intake, with deliveries planned during the last quarter of 2021 through to the first quarter of 2022.

This order represents the 4th and 5th shipsets that will be supplied to the new T-ATS class, which will be deployed for worldwide naval service including open-ocean towing, supporting salvage operations and submarine rescue missions.

Scope of supply includes deck machinery, towing winch, traction winch, shark jaws, towing pins/pop-up pins, stern roller, offshore crane and other accessories.

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide.