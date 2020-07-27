2020 July 27 09:50

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.6% YoY to 6.75 billion tonnes

In January-June 2020, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.6%, year-on-year, to 6.75 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In June, the freight traffic grew by 6.9%, year-on-year, to 1.3 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-June climbed by 0.1% to 4.5 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.