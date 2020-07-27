2020 July 27 09:32

Navigate offers Unifeeder’s customers a great insight into its extensive coverage between Rotterdam and the rest of Europe

The shortsea and feeder shipping company Unifeeder decided to offer insight into its sailing schedules via Navigate, the company said in its release. ‘It’s a great opportunity to bring our services to the attention of shippers who are still exploring their options – in real time’ says Unifeeder.



Unifeeder is one of the leading providers of feeder and short sea shipping services in Europe. To ensure that its services are easier to find for potential new clients, the shipping company has started sharing its sailing schedules via Navigate. This online application offers a visual overview of all deep sea, short sea, rail and inland shipping routes that run via the port of Rotterdam. A growing number of operators are joining the platform, which was originally developed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority.



In contrast with rail operators – which often commit to a fixed schedule for a full year – Unifeeder is constantly updating and adapting its sailing schedules. To keep its clients informed of these changes in real time, Unifeeder and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have jointly developed an EDI connection between Unifeeder’s own system and the Navigate platform.