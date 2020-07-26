2020 July 26 12:43

C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland

C-Job Naval Architects will open an office in Gdansk, Poland this July. The new entity will expand on the ship design and engineering company’s existing activities and pursue new markets particularly in the Baltic and Scandinavian region.



C-Job hub in Poland

The new office in Gdansk will be spearheaded by Slawomir Graban. He will run the office as General Manager. He says: “C-Job Naval Architects’ view to produce new, innovative and sustainable solutions for the global maritime shipbuilding industry closely resembles my own vision and commitment. I’m excited to start this new chapter and expand on its operations by setting up this new C-Job hub in Poland.”



Focus on retrofits

The Gdansk office will have a particular focus on functional and detail design as well as retrofits and laser scanning. Slawomir adds “My many years of experience and expertise in retrofits will provide C-Job’s new Gdansk office a head start and a unique position in the local market. Combining my knowledge with the C-Job track-record will bring about new solutions that we can apply to new and existing vessels which will benefit our current and future clients.”



Seven offices worldwide

C-Job currently has seven offices worldwide with its headquarters on the outskirts of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Earlier this year the ship design company opened a dedicated branch office in Athens, Greece.



The ship design company believes clients should be closely involved in the entire ship design process, as it benefits the end product. With multiple locations worldwide, including this new location in Gdansk, C-Job is able to support their clients no matter where they’re based to develop new, innovative and sustainable solutions to their specifications.