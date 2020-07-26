  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 26 12:43

    C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland

    C-Job Naval Architects will open an office in Gdansk, Poland this July. The new entity will expand on the ship design and engineering company’s existing activities and pursue new markets particularly in the Baltic and Scandinavian region.

    C-Job hub in Poland
    The new office in Gdansk will be spearheaded by Slawomir Graban. He will run the office as General Manager. He says: “C-Job Naval Architects’ view to produce new, innovative and sustainable solutions for the global maritime shipbuilding industry closely resembles my own vision and commitment. I’m excited to start this new chapter and expand on its operations by setting up this new C-Job hub in Poland.”

    Focus on retrofits
    The Gdansk office will have a particular focus on functional and detail design as well as retrofits and laser scanning. Slawomir adds “My many years of experience and expertise in retrofits will provide C-Job’s new Gdansk office a head start and a unique position in the local market. Combining my knowledge with the C-Job track-record will bring about new solutions that we can apply to new and existing vessels which will benefit our current and future clients.”

    Seven offices worldwide
    C-Job currently has seven offices worldwide with its headquarters on the outskirts of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Earlier this year the ship design company opened a dedicated branch office in Athens, Greece.

    The ship design company believes clients should be closely involved in the entire ship design process, as it benefits the end product. With multiple locations worldwide, including this new location in Gdansk, C-Job is able to support their clients no matter where they’re based to develop new, innovative and sustainable solutions to their specifications.

Другие новости по темам: C-Job Naval Architects  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 26

16:05 Amphibious assault ship Tripoli sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:42 U.S. Department of Transportation announces $47.5 million in grant awards to select projects nationwide to improve passenger ferry service
14:28 Torqeedo provides hybrid-electric propulsion systems for XOCEAN's crewless vessels
13:25 Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence and transform supply chain industry
13:19 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
12:43 C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland
11:06 Princess Cruises extends pause of select global ship operations until December 15

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled
17:12 APSEZ becomes the first Indian port to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative
17:06 Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev
16:57 CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
16:42 Steps towards increased maritime security and economic growth in Kenya
16:13 The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship
15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:49 The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance
09:46 Oil prices rise as dollar weakens
09:30 Bunker Market this morning, 24 July, 2020
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
08:19 MABUX: Monthly and weekly review of global bunker market

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig