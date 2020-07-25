  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 25 14:42

    New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (SLSDC) announced the arrival today of its new tugboat, the SEAWAY GUARDIAN, in Massena, New York. The vessel has been on a three-week journey through the Gulf of Mexico, around Florida, and up the Atlantic seaboard from the Gulf Island Shipyards in Houma, Louisiana, where it was constructed. The SEAWAY GUARDIAN will be the first new American-built tugboat to join SLSDC since the Seaway opened 61 years ago.

    “The St. Lawrence Seaway is important because it provides access for American raw materials, manufactured goods and agricultural products to be exported all over the world.  Many thanks to the Wisconsin-based crew that sailed the new tug on its long journey from the shipyard to the Seaway.  The SEAWAY GUARDIAN, the first new American-built, American-crewed tugboat to join the Saint Lawrence Seaway Corporation in 61 years, will be a great addition to the Seaway’s fleet,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

    Construction of the SEAWAY GUARDIAN, which is capable of operating in difficult ice conditions, began in 2018. The keel was laid on June 26, 2018 and the vessel launched on September 12, 2019. Sea trials in the Gulf of Mexico were completed in June of this year and the tug began its delivery voyage to SLSDC’s marine base in Massena on July 2.

    The SEAWAY GUARDIAN’S primary missions will be buoy maintenance and ice management. It will also assist in firefighting and emergency operational response on the St. Lawrence Seaway. The new tug cost $24 million to construct as part of the SLSDC’s Asset Renewal Program. The tug will replace the 62-year-old vessel, ROBINSON BAY, which the SLSDC will maintain as back-up for the foreseeable future.

    Shipping on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System sustains more than 237,000 jobs and generates $35 billion in economic activity annually. The St. Lawrence Seaway stands to see continued growth, following the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a comprehensive, 21st century agreement with two of the United States’ most critical trade partners. The USMCA not only keeps most tariffs between the three countries at zero, it does more than any prior agreement to eliminate non-tariff barriers and unfair subsidies that work against America’s farmers, workers, and employers.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled
17:12 APSEZ becomes the first Indian port to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative
17:06 Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev
16:57 CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
16:42 Steps towards increased maritime security and economic growth in Kenya
16:13 The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship
15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:49 The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance
09:46 Oil prices rise as dollar weakens
09:30 Bunker Market this morning, 24 July, 2020
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
08:19 MABUX: Monthly and weekly review of global bunker market

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group