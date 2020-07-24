2020 July 24 17:06

Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev

The works will last till the beginning of September

Kronshtadt Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has commenced dock repair of Kapitan Nikolayev icebreaker owned by FSUE Rosmorport. The repair works will be conducted in line with the requirements of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and in compliance international standards, says the shipyard.

Diesel-electric icebreaker was built in 1978 in Finland under the USSR order. Its length is 129 m; height - 31 m; width — 31 m; draft — 8.5 m; endurance — up to 90 days; area of navigation — unrestricted.

Kronshtadt Shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is the largest ship repairing yard in the North-West Region of Russia. Established in 1858, the shipyard is able to repair and service ships of different types and classes of up to 60,000 tonnes in displacement. Kronshtadt Shipyard repairs over 100 civil and military ships per year.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

