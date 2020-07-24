  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 24 16:57

    CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea

    CMA CGM announces the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
    This PSS will apply as follows:
     Origin : From West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea ports
     Destination : To the Far East, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
     Cargo: Dry
     Amount: USD 100 per 20' dry / 40' dry /40' HC
     Date of application: August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
     Scope: all contracts except long-term

