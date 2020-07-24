2020 July 24 16:57

CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea

CMA CGM announces the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea ports

Destination : To the Far East, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 100 per 20' dry / 40' dry /40' HC

Date of application: August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Scope: all contracts except long-term