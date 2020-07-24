-
2020 July 24 16:57
CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
CMA CGM announces the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea ports
Destination : To the Far East, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
Cargo: Dry
Amount: USD 100 per 20' dry / 40' dry /40' HC
Date of application: August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Scope: all contracts except long-term
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM