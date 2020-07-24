2020 July 24 16:13

The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship

On July 20, 2020 in the Ust Luga seaport cadets of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping boarded the Mir sailing ship of the FSUE "Rosmorport" North-Western basin branch for training, Rosmorport says in its press release.

This year, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, it was decided to abandon the traditional venue for ceremonial events dedicated to the beginning of training and to embark in the Ust Luga seaport, observing all the established restrictions of the regional authorities and the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor.

133 cadets boarded the sailing ship, including 121 young men (skippers, mechanics, electromechanics) and 12 girls (team group), as well as 3 heads of training from Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

In accordance with a glorious tradition, the cadets brought on sailing ship the icon of the Holy Blessed Prince Vladimir. The icon is a guardian and protector of the sailing ship personnel throughout the entire voyage, it was handed over by the priest of the Voskresensky Smolny Cathedral, Father Victor.

Over the next two months, the training will take place in the Baltic Sea without entering foreign seaports.

During the training, cadets will work out practical skills in the field of navigation, astronomical navigation, sailing, take part in mooring operations and emergency drills, get acquainted with ship's mechanisms, electronic navigation equipment, the ship assembly and its controls.