Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon

On 24 July 2020, Zaliv shipyard (Kerch, Crimea) launched a small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.



According to Igor Obrubov, General Director of Zaliv, it is the first ship in a series of three units under construction at the shipyard.



Designed by the Central Marine Design Bureau Almaz, Project 22800 small missile ships of Karakut class have a displacement of some 800 tons and a speed of over 30 knots. The small missile ships are to be armed with a system of high-precision missile weapons and modern artillery systems. Among these ships’ advantages is their high manoeuvrability, increased seaworthiness, as well as architecture of superstructures and hulls made on the base of low reflectivity technologies. These ships are able to perform tasks in the offshore zone at distances of up to 2,800 miles from stationing sites.



According to the design, the ship’s displacement is 860–900 t, length — 67 m, width — 11 m, maximum speed — 30–35 knots, endurance — 12 days, cruising range — 2,500–2,800 miles, crew — 39.



Upon completion of the sea and state trials, the Tsyklon will join the Black Sea Fleet of RF Navy.



As it was reported earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch during his working trip to Crimea. Together with Igor Obrubov, General Director of Zaliv, the President fixed the keel-laying plaque on the first section of the multipurpose landing ship Ivan Rogov.

Zaliv shipyard was put into operation in 1938. It is one of the largest enterprises in the Republic of Crimea and is among the largest shipyards in Russia. Joint Stock Company Shipyard Zaliv specializes in commercial shipbuilding, building of vessels for oil and gas sector, manufacturing of offshore structures and products of ship machine building. The shipyard’s facilities include a slip of 2,300 t in capacity and a 360 m x 60 m dry dock.

