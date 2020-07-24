2020 July 24 14:18

Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group

Yet another processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Abakumov, ordered by NOREBO Group has been laid down at Severnaya Verf shipyard by Andrey Kiselyov, General Director of by Karat-1 JSC (a company of), and Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf, NOREBO Group says in its press release.

According to the statement, this trawler, like the previous five ships in the series is intended for catching and processing of fish in the North-West of the Atlantic Ocean. The next four trawlers of Project 170701 will be intended for operation in the Far East. The construction is covered by the state programme distribution of catch quotas among Russia fishing companies having new ships built by domestic shipyards.

Norebo is to invest up to RUB 38.4 billion in construction of 10 processing trawlers. The series is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

The trawlers laid down with an interval of four months, Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breyhman and Kapitan Tuzov, are under construction. The lead one, Kapitan Sokolov, is to be rolled out to the open slip in August.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

