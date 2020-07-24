2020 July 24 13:29

Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal

Two dredgers of FSUE Rosmorport, Peotr Sablin and Ivan Cheremisinov, are involved in maintenance dredging on the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posts on its official Instagram profile.



The scope of dredging is estimated at 3.55 million cubic meters with the works to be completed in November 2020.



More information about dredging fleet modernization is available in Russian in the analytical report of IAA PortNews for the Ministry of Industry and Trade >>>>