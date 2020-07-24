2020 July 24 12:30

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” have started preparations to apply for the Arctic Capital PDA resident status, says the Murmansk Region Ministry of Information Policy.



The first meeting of the Arctic Capital PDA supervisory board considered the in-progress project of NOVATEK-Murmansk , anchor resident of the advanced special economic zone and the plans on granting the resident status to three more anchor investors.



The meeting chaired by Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis was attended by Sergey Tyrtsev, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Dmitry Tetenkin, General Director of Far East Development Corporation, and Ivan Yefimov, Deputy General Director of the Agency for Human Capital Development in the Russian Far East.



The report on the PDA current status was delivered by Aleksandr Shutov, Acting Director of Managing Company “Arctic Capital” (subsidiary of Far East Development Corporation and Murmansk Region Development Corporation). According to him, the Arctic Capital PDA is currently represented by separate sites on the eastern and the western shores of the Kola Bay. As of today, NOVATEK-Murmansk is already implementing the project on construction of a center for production of large offshore facilities with the investments estimated at RUB 78.9 billion. Besides, two more anchor investors, Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” have started preparations to apply for the Arctic Capital PDA resident status.



“With the implementation of the four anchor projects the region will see investment of RUB 126.6 billion and generation of 1,563 jobs”, said Dmitry Tetenkin.



Arctic Capital PDA was established by RF Government’s Decree No 656 dated 12 May 2020. It is an advanced special economic zone covering the territory of Murmansk and the Kola District of the Murmansk Region. When drafting the decree, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic stated that the Arctic Capital PDA would include the following anchor investors: NOVATEK-Murmansk LLC with the project on construction of a center for production of large offshore facilities, Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” LLC with the project on construction of coal terminal on the western shore of the Kola Bay, Sea Terminal “Tuloma” LLC with the project on construction of a terminal for transshipment of mineral fertilizers and apatite concentrate in the port of Murmansk and Murmansk Region Development Corporation JSC with a project on creation of an international culture and business center. Implementation of the above-mentioned projects is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs and attract about RUB 127 billion of private investments.



