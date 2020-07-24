  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 24 11:13

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley

    Crowley Solutions’ government services group, a leading provider of energy, maritime, technology and supply chain services for the U.S. government, has been awarded a multi-year contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Energy. The company will build and operate a 500,000-barrel, contractor-owned / contractor-operated bulk fuel storage facility in support of strategic and tactical requirements at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright, in Fairbanks, Alaska. The initial contract is for four years, with an additional five-year option. Engineering, permitting and site surveys have begun, with groundbreaking expected in August and substantial completion expected by January 2022.

    Crowley’s facility will provide 500,000-barrels of fuel storage with dedicated product pipelines, including a tie-in into the government-owned fuel pipeline currently servicing Eielson AFB. Additional infrastructure providing increased operational resiliency include, a tank truck loading facility (TTLF), rail car loading facility and on-site product additization.

    This new government-dedicated facility will be the second of its kind for Crowley in Alaska. Crowley acquired a facility used as Defense Fuels Support Point Anchorage in 2011. Then in 2015, the company expanded that terminal over a 12-month period, adding nearly 500,000-barrels of new storage. The company also installed on site product additive storage and injection infrastructure, as well as a state-of-the-art TTLF between 2017 and 2018. Today, Crowley provides more than 1 million barrels of dedicated product storage under a long-term contract with DLA Energy in support of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The original five-year contract began in 2015 and was recently extended through 2025 through DLA Energy’s exercising of a second, five-year option.

     

