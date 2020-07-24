2020 July 24 10:14

Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) will add two new 11,000 TEU container vessels, ‘YM Triumph’ and ‘YM Truth’, the company said in its release. Both vessels will join THE Alliance’s Trans-Pacific routes with comprehensive coverage and efficient service by August. With the delivery of these newly built ships, the competitiveness of Yang Ming’s global fleet and service network will be enhanced significantly.

In order to strengthen the company’s mid- to long-term operational efficiency, Yang Ming had ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU newbuildings through long-term charter agreements with ship owners. YM Triumph and YM Truth are the first two ships from the series. This type of vessels has a nominal capacity of 12,690 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 332.2 meters, a width of 48.2 meters, a draft of 16 meters, these vessels are designed to cruise at a speed up to 23 knots.

This type of vessels adopts the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure more efficiency and safety. The ship hull form optimization and scrubber installation will further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. In addition, the ships are designed with shorter length and beam, which makes them easier to maneuver during berthing or departure. The new dimensions enable these ships to call at major ports worldwide and pass through new Panama Canal with no restriction, and provide more flexibility in vessel deployment.

In addition to the fourteen 11,000 TEU vessels to be delivered starting this July until 2022 Q3, Yang Ming will add another ten 2,800 TEU self-owned newly built ships to its fleet by 2021 Q2. These new vessels will lower the average age of its global fleet to achieve energy efficiency and unit cost reduction, and accelerate fleet optimization to proactively cope with the challenges and stricter environmental regulations faced by the fast-changing shipping industry. With the deployment of these modern, eco-friendly and highly efficient new vessels, Yang Ming will be able greatly enhance its service quality and deliver more excellent service to global customers.

The first vessel of the series, YM Triumph will join THE Alliance’s trans-Pacific service PN2 on July 31st, the port rotation of PN2 is Singapore - Laem Chabang - Cai Mep - Haiphong - Yantian - Tacoma - Vancouver - Tokyo - Kobe - Singapore.