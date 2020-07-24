2020 July 24 09:49

The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance

On July 22, as the No. 1 container terminal project in the Chuanshan Port Area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port successfully passed the handover and acceptance, the company said in its release. The number of berths built has increased to 11, the length of the wharf shoreline has increased to 3740 meters, and the annual throughput is estimated to be 620,000 TEUs. The project further improved the overall layout of the container berths at Ningbo Zhoushan Port, and enhanced the container throughput and competitiveness of Ningbo Zhoushan Port.