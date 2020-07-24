2020 July 24 09:46

Oil prices rise as dollar weakens

Oil prices climbed by 0.15-0.35%

On 24 July 2020 (08:05, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.35% to $43.46 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery climbed by 0.15% to $41.13 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.