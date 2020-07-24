  The version for the print

    Oil prices rise as dollar weakens

    Oil prices climbed by 0.15-0.35%

    On 24 July 2020 (08:05, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.35% to $43.46 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery climbed by 0.15% to $41.13 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 24

15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:49 The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance
09:30 Bunker Market this morning, 24 July, 2020
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
08:19 MABUX: Monthly and weekly review of global bunker market

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year